Are Katy Perry, LISA, Future, and Tyla getting paid for performing at 2026 World Cup opening ceremony before USA vs Paraguay?

Rumors are swirling around the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony before USA vs Paraguay, as questions emerge about whether Katy Perry, LISA, Future and Tyla are actually getting paid for their headline performances.

The wait is finally about to end. Katy Perry, Tyla, Future, LISA, Anitta and Rema will be the confirmed artists set to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. The lineup is packed with stars—but have they been paid for it?

The 2026 tournament will feature an unprecedented structure, with three separate opening ceremonies across the United States, Mexico and Canada. The U.S. celebration is set to take place at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).

The pre-game show, which will take place before the U.S. Men’s National Team vs Paraguay, is expected to last around 13–16 minutes, although the activities will begin 90 minutes before the opening match in the United States host venue.

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Will the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony performers get paid?

There is no official confirmation that Katy Perry, LISA, Future, Tyla, Anitta or Rema will receive performance fees for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. However, according to estimates, it appears they will not receive payment.

This is because, in this type of sporting event, artists are compensated through exposure. A very similar situation happens with the Super Bowl, where halftime show headliners do not receive financial compensation.

Katy Perry is the main headliner, so she is expected to perform some of her biggest hits. Without a doubt, the show will be packed with stars, as the stage will also feature Future, LISA, Tyla, Anitta, Rema and DJ Sanjoy.