Australia, a country known for its incredible natural diversity, also features several players who weren't born there but proudly wear the jersey to compete in the World Cup.

Australia features eight players who weren’t born in the country but are playing for the national team in the 2026 World Cup. While they aren’t the only team with foreign-born players on the roster, it’s a storyline that turns heads. Notably, two of those players hail from Scotland.

Among the foreign-born players suiting up for Australia in the World Cup, Scottish duo Harry Souttar and Cameron Burgess stand out. Both developed their games in Scotland and played for its youth national teams before earning over 25 caps with the Socceroos.

Another veteran with 57 appearances in the green and gold was also born outside the country: Milos Degenek. The 32-year-old Croatian-born defender has played for Australia since his time with the U17 team, though he also had a brief stint with Serbia’s U19 squad.

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The 8 foreign-born players on Australia’s roster

Eight players is a significant number, accounting for just over 30% of the Australian roster. However, what really matters is their commitment to the jersey they wear, and teams like Paraguay find themselves in a similar situation.

Paul Okon-Engstler (Belgium)

Mohamed Touré (Guinea)

Awer Mabil (Kenya)

Nestory Irankunda (Tanzania)

Milos Degenek (Croatia)

Alessandro Circati (Italy)

Harry Souttar (Scotland)

Cameron Burgess (Scotland)

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The youngest player on this list is Irankunda, who is just 20 years old. Born in Kigoma, Tanzania, he has been playing for Watford since 2025, where he has gained crucial experience following stints with Adelaide United and Bayern Munich.

The soccer federation has clearly valued the unique experience these foreign-born players bring to the table, giving them the chance to perform on the World Cup stage. Ultimately, the priority is that they deliver for the country offering them this golden opportunity.