2026 World Cup Group D standings: Who and when is the USA playing next after debut vs Paraguay?

Following an outstanding 2026 World Cup victory over Paraguay, the USMNT is already gearing up for its next challenge. Here are the updated Group D standings.

The USMNT defeated 4-1 Paraguay in the first game of Group D in the 2026 World Cup. The outcome of the game changed many things in the standings, with Turkiye and Australia awaiting their debut.

With several players born abroad, the United States were able to secure a massive win against Paraguay. At halftime, the Stars and Stripes were already winning 3-0 and, while the Conmebol side was able to narrow the gap at the end of the game, a last-minute goal put the final 4-1.

Following this great victory by the co-hosts, which is one of the biggest wins of the United States in World Cup history, the Group D standings have already changed. While the game between Australia and Turkiye is still pending, the USMNT has taken a huge step towards the Round of 32.

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2026 World Cup Group D standings updated

Even with Christian Pulisic not serving as the USMNT’s captain in the World Cup, the forward had an incredible start to the game to help give his nation an early 2-0 lead only 31 minutes into the clash against Paraguay.

Falarin Balogun of United States

The USMNT was able to control the rest of the game, securing a commanding 4-1 win against the CONMEBOL squad. With this victory, the United States are now top of Group D, awaiting what happens on June 14 between Turkiye and Australia.

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Pos/Team GP / GD Points 1. United States 1 (+3) 3 2. Australia 0 0 3. Turkiye 0 0 4. Paraguay 1 (-3) 0

Who will the USMNT play next?

In Matchday 2 of Group D, the USMNT is set to face Australia on June 19 at 3 PM (ET) at Seattle Stadium. This will be the third time both nations face each other, with two previous wins for the United States.