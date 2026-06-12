Video: USA doubles the lead in the first half of 2026 World Cup debut vs Paraguay

The United States were quick to get the lead in their 2026 World Cup opener against Paraguay.

It took less than 10 minutes for the USMNT to celebrate its first goal in the 2026 World Cup. However, it was due to an own goal by Paraguay. The own goal was produced by a magnificent play courtesy of Christian Pulisic.

The Los Angeles Stadium roared as Pulisic let a couple of Paraguay defenders on the way and then tried to gave an assist, but Paraguayan midfielder Damián Bobadilla tried to deflect the pass, but by doing so, he pushed the ball towards his own net.

It’s been a blazing start for the USMNT as an early scare from Paraguay made them wake up and get in the attack. Now, under a brilliant Christian Pulisic, the United States are the ones pushing for a second goal.

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This is a dream start for USA vs Paraguay

The best quality of this Paraguay side is its defense. By getting an early lead, the USMNT already achieved what many thought almost impossible. Also, this will force Paraguay to go in the attack a bit more, and leave more room for USA to counter.

OWN GOAL. 1-0 USA! 🇺🇸



THE @USMNT SCORES FIRST AND LOS ANGELES IS ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIC! pic.twitter.com/tEbJU8E9PX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2026

By scoring first and early, the USMNT is taking Paraguay totally out of its comfort zone. Hence, this game turned as better as possible for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

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Balogun doubled the USMNT lead vs Paraguay thanks to another Pulisic play

Pulisic is killing Paraguay’s right side with his pace, dribbling and IQ. He once again created havoc and facilitated poacher Balogun to score the second goal much to Paraguay’s dismay.

FLO BALOGUN. FOR AMERICA! 🇺🇸



His first career FIFA World Cup goal doubles the @USMNT advantage over Paraguay pic.twitter.com/b5jXJgNdu7 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 13, 2026

Paraguay’s momentum was taken off by the USMNT

Paraguay came into this 2026 World Cup debut with high morale, as they were riding a six-game unbeaten streak. Conversely, the USMNT had lost three out of their last four games.

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Now, the USMNT is looking like a world-beater, while Paraguay looks completely overwhelmed. It’s like machines vs. men, as one team looks more heavily prepared than the other.