Coming soon to Tottenham’s touchline ��‍�� pic.twitter.com/HE4grjyOdG — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2020

If the rest of football did a Mourinho ✂️ pic.twitter.com/D02wy4EBnU — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 7, 2020

Mourinho really went bald. Copying his idol. �� pic.twitter.com/M9pzhRzocW — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) February 7, 2020

Mourinho when he looks in the mirror and sees what his barber has done pic.twitter.com/jeNWEkiP2T — ' (@utdballin) February 7, 2020

The leauge ain’t ready for a bald Mourinho pic.twitter.com/Zc9aOcgYw7 — Toby���� (@ForzaLucas27) February 7, 2020

Is Mourinho trying to channel his inner Pep??? pic.twitter.com/dBbDxueYxK — Glasgowcelticwing (@RossAllan1980) February 7, 2020