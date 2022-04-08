The game of the season will be played as Manchester City will take on Liverpool for first place in the Premier League. BetMGM has some very tantalizing betting opportunities for their users.

Manchester City and Liverpool will play the biggest game of the season in the Premier League in a match that can determine the championship. Manchester City are top of the table on 73 points followed by Liverpool who are at 72.

The tale of the tape presents both sides on a positive streak as Liverpool are winners of their last 5 games, while Manchester City has 3 wins out of 5. Both teams should be ready with their big guns to win a game that could mean the championship.

At BetMGM you can test your Premier League and soccer knowledge and win big with Manchester City vs Liverpool. Here are some options from BetMGM!

Double Chance

A game like this having the most options is the best way to win big, If Manchester City win or draw the match that result is paying out 1.30, if Liverpool win or draw it is 1.78.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Premier League at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!

Goal Scorers

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s biggest threat and he is paying out 4.50 if he scores and Liverpool win their match. Kevin De Bruyne is paying out 3.80 if he scores during the match and Manchester City win.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for Manchester City - Liverpool! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!