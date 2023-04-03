Barcelona will face Real Madrid in what will be a Copa del Rey game. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will play against each other in a new edition of “El Clasico” for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game.

A new edition of "El Clasico" will take place in 2023, and the two most powerful teams in Spain are preparing for what will undoubtedly be a great game. Barcelona have won against their archrivals all the games played in 2023, both in the Spanish Super Cup, as well as in La Liga and even in the first leg of this Copa del Rey.

That is why they are the main favorites to win this game, although they know that their rivals are not easy at all. Real Madrid will seek to turn around this series that they lose 1-0. They have the disadvantage of being visitors, but at the same time the difference of only one goal gives them a better chance of equalizing the score. To do this, of course, they will have to improve a lot compared to previous games against their archrivals.

Barcelona probable lineup

Xavi Hernandez would put together a team more or less similar to the one that beat Elche on the weekend for Matchday 27 of La Liga.

Barcelona possible lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid would also put on a XI similar to that of the weekend, although highlighting the returns of Modric and Valverde to the team.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Kroos, Tchouameni, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

