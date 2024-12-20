NFL News: Steelers set to get key weapon back for Russell Wilson in the Super Bowl race this Christmas

Christmas could bring a long-awaited gift for fans and members of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have struggled offensively in recent games and recorded two losses in their last four presentations. Star quarterback Russell Wilson wants to win another Super Bowl, and to do so he is waiting for the recovery of a target that was very important in the 2024 NFL season.

The date is very important because on Christmas Day, the Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 in an exciting matchup of two Super Bowl contenders. For Pittsburgh, it will serve as a measuring stick as to whether Wilson’s team can hope to win the Vincent Lombardi Trophy.

Key moments require key players. The Steelers have been looking for a quality wide receiver all season, but with Mike Williams’ arrival of little significance, Pittsburgh is now anxiously awaiting the return of a star who has been injured for the past few weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Key weapon for Wilson the Steelers are hoping for

Wilson’s teammate who would return to the Steelers for the Christmas game is none other than wide receiver George Pickens. The information was provided by NFL insider Albert Breer, who said that Pittsburgh is optimistic about the recovery time of the 23-year-old key weapon, who suffered a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) carries the ball during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 1, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Advertisement

It is clear that Pickens will not play in Week 16, when the Steelers face the Ravens in an intense divisional matchup that could define playoff berths in the AFC North. However, the Pittsburgh wide receiver is already back to running and is expected to be able to play on Christmas against the Chiefs after missing three games.

Advertisement

see also Russell Wilson's net worth: How rich is the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback?

Was Wilson affected by Pickens’ absence?

The loss of Pickens, who has missed the Steelers’ last two games, has affected Wilson’s performance. Pittsburgh’s franchise quarterback has struggled to connect with the rest of his receivers, which has hurt the team’s aerial game. In the last two weeks, the former Seattle Seahawks player has passed for less than 160 yards and his passing percentage has dropped by almost three yards per game.

Advertisement

Pickens’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

Pickens is often known for his controversial style of commentary, but he was the Steelers’ best receiver all season. He has also been a target who has combined well with Wilson. So far this season, the former Georgia Bulldogs player has recorded 55 receptions for 850 yards and three touchdowns.