Where to watch Tulane vs Florida State live for free in the USA: 2024 Gasparilla Bowl

Tulane and Florida State will face against each other in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl. Fans nationwide can catch all the essential details here, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, so they don’t miss a second of the action in this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Tulane vs Florida State online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Florida Stateand Tulane are set for an intriguing showdown, with both teams performing well against the spread (ATS) this season. The Gators boast an 8-4 ATS record, including one cover in two games as favorites of 13.5 points or more, while the total has gone over in six of their 12 contests, showcasing their role in high-scoring matchups.

Tulane, meanwhile, have been a consistent force with a 9-4 ATS record and has seen the over hit in eight of 13 games, pointing to their offensive potency. With both teams excelling in covering spreads and pushing totals over, this Gasparilla Bowl promises to be a competitive and potentially high-scoring affair.

When will the Tulane vs Florida State match be played?

Tulane will face Florida State this Friday, December 20th, in the highly anticipated Gasparilla Bowl. The game will kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Tulane vs Florida State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Tulane vs Florida State in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Tulane and Florida State live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN2, ESPN Deportes.