Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers won't have quarterback available to face Ravens

In a crucial matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a major setback. With one of their quarterbacks officially ruled out and key players dealing with injuries, the team's Super Bowl aspirations are hanging in the balance.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Joe Sargent/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be on the verge of breaking at the most inconvenient moment of the season. A brutal schedule and several injuries could turn their path to the Super Bowl into an uphill battle.

George Pickens will not play for the third consecutive week due to a hamstring injury, and in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the absence of the team’s most explosive player was noticeable.

Although T.J. Watt is expected to be recovered from his ankle injury, the Steelers have confirmed that one of their quarterbacks will not be available to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens, but, the problem is Justin Fields. During the game in Philadelphia, the young player suffered an abdominal injury.

Fields has not been able to practice all week and has been officially ruled out. This means the Steelers lose a key player on their depth chart, and if Wilson were to get injured, Kyle Allen would have to answer the call.

Advertisement
NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

see also

NFL News: Russell Wilson has chosen his team for next season after stint with Mike Tomlin and Steelers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports
WNBA

Megan Rapinoe says Caitlin Clark’s controversy reflects a greater issue in women’s sports

Jets turned down major trade to help Aaron Rodgers over Madden ratings
NFL

Jets turned down major trade to help Aaron Rodgers over Madden ratings

LeBron James drops bombshell on NBA's main issue, distances himself from Durant in All-Star debate
NBA

LeBron James drops bombshell on NBA's main issue, distances himself from Durant in All-Star debate

Russell Wilson and Steelers lose star for game against Ravens
NFL

Russell Wilson and Steelers lose star for game against Ravens

Better Collective Logo