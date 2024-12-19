Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be on the verge of breaking at the most inconvenient moment of the season. A brutal schedule and several injuries could turn their path to the Super Bowl into an uphill battle.

George Pickens will not play for the third consecutive week due to a hamstring injury, and in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the absence of the team’s most explosive player was noticeable.

Although T.J. Watt is expected to be recovered from his ankle injury, the Steelers have confirmed that one of their quarterbacks will not be available to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Who will be the starting QB for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens, but, the problem is Justin Fields. During the game in Philadelphia, the young player suffered an abdominal injury.

Fields has not been able to practice all week and has been officially ruled out. This means the Steelers lose a key player on their depth chart, and if Wilson were to get injured, Kyle Allen would have to answer the call.

