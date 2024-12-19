LeBron James is in his seventh season with the Los Angeles Lakers. While the 2020 NBA Championship marked the pinnacle of his tenure with the franchise, the relationship appears to be facing a less harmonious phase. With rumors of a potential departure swirling, Carmelo Anthony shared his perspective on the matter.

“LeBron makes the trades, so if he wants to get traded, he’ll get traded,” Anthony declared during an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. The 40-year-old former NBA star, who played alongside LeBron, emphasized that James holds significant influence over his future and would leave if he truly wanted to.

However, Anthony also provided reassurance for Lakers fans. “I think that window closed shut,” he explained, suggesting that if LeBron had serious intentions of leaving Los Angeles, it would have already happened. “It was a point in time maybe last year or a little bit of time ago where there was a thought like, ‘damn, this could be a possibility.’”

Carmelo’s close relationship with LeBron adds weight to his comments. The two were teammates in Los Angeles during the 2021-2022 season, Carmelo’s final year as a professional, and they have a long history together on Team USA. They secured Olympic bronze in Athens 2004 and gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony #7 and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James #6 during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 29, 2021.

What could be next for LeBron?

If LeBron James were to leave the Lakers—a scenario Carmelo now deems unlikely—one potential destination could be the Golden State Warriors. Pairing James with Stephen Curry would electrify NBA fans and instantly position Steve Kerr’s team as title favorites.

Discussing the possibility of such a trade, Anthony highlighted the importance of assets the Lakers might seek in return. “The (Jonathan) Kuminga part of that trade is a big headline. He’s a major piece,” the former New York Knicks star noted, referencing one potential centerpiece in a hypothetical deal.

LeBron’s season so far

In what has been an inconsistent season for the Lakers, LeBron James has continued to deliver strong performances while facing occasional struggles. Having played in 24 of the team’s 26 games, James is averaging 35 minutes per game with 22.8 points, placing him among the league’s top 30 scorers.

Additionally, he is averaging 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game, ranking fourth in assists this season. These numbers underscore his ongoing impact, even as he approaches his 40th birthday. Despite some dips in output, LeBron’s stats reaffirm his enduring significance as the Lakers’ leader.

