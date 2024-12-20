Where to watch Hellas Verona vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Hellas Verona will take on AC Milan in Matchday 17 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season, promising an exciting showdown. Fans in the United States can tune in live to catch all the action—check the broadcast and streaming details to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Hellas Verona vs AC Milan online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

AC Milan‘s struggles continued in their last match, as they were held to a frustrating scoreless draw against Genoa, a team they were expected to beat. The disappointing result dropped Milan to eighth place in the standings, leaving them outside the qualification spots for international competitions.

Looking to bounce back and reclaim a top-seven position, they now face Hellas Verona, who recently secured a crucial win over Parma to climb out of the relegation zone. Despite the victory, Verona remain in danger and will be desperate to add more points to ensure their survival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Hellas Verona vs AC Milan match be played?

Hellas Verona will play against AC Milan in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Friday, December 20. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Ondrej Duda of Hellas Verona – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Advertisement

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Hellas Verona vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Hellas Verona and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.