NFL

Sean McVay's net worth: How wealthy is the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams?

Sean McVay not only turned the Rams into champions; his vision and character have helped him build a multimillion-dollar fortune, even turning down offers that could redefine any career. Check out all about his net worth.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on November 17, 2024.
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on November 17, 2024.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Sean McVay, the charismatic head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, has not only revolutionized the NFL with his innovative approach but also amassed a considerable fortune in his rising career.

With a multimillion-dollar net worth, he ranks among the highest-paid coaches. His meteoric rise began in 2017 when, at just 30 years old, he became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

Since then, he has led the Rams to multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl victory in 2022. His story is a testament to how the combination of talent, dedication, and vision can redefine success in the league.

What is Sean McVay’s net worth?

Sean McVay, who leads the Los Angeles Rams, has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of December 2024, fueled by his substantial annual salary of $15 million, according to sources like Marca and Sportskeeda.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 12, 2024. (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In 2022, after guiding the Rams to a Super Bowl victory, he turned down a $100 million offer from Amazon to become a broadcaster, choosing instead to continue his career as a head coach, as Sporting News reported.

His success with the team, which also includes multiple playoff appearances, has solidified his reputation as one of the league’s premier coaches, reflected in his impressive salary and current wealth.

Following his Super Bowl LVI victory in February 2022, he was rewarded with a contract extension that ties him to the franchise through the 2026 season. Without a doubt, his influence extends far beyond the playing field.

Sean McVay’s real estate assets

Sean McVay has made significant real estate investments, reflecting his success in the NFL. In April 2022, he purchased a contemporary “farmhouse” style mansion in Hidden Hills, California, for over $14 million.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on in the fourth quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2024. (Source: Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Designed by Jae Omar, the home stands out for its high ceilings, abundant natural light, and extensive use of natural materials, offering a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

Before this purchase, the talented head coach lived in Encino, California. In 2017, he acquired a contemporary home in that area for $2.7 million. His real estate investments have been few but remarkably noteworthy.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

