Trending topics:
NFL

NFL imposes outrageous fine on Jalen Hurts for incredible episode during Eagles win against Steelers

In a stunning turn of events, the NFL has slapped Jalen Hurts with an outrageous fine following a jaw-dropping incident during the Eagles' dominant win over the Steelers.

Jalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesJalen Hurts quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles made a big statement by decisively defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the moment, considering the injuries to the Detroit Lions, they are probably the best team in the NFC.

Nick Sirianni seems to have all the ingredients to make a return to the Super Bowl. An explosive ground game with Saquon Barkley, star wide receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with an impressive defense led by Vic Fangio.

However, the road to the championship won’t be easy, as in addition to the Lions, there are other teams on the rise like the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers. Undoubtedly, Hurts will be the key factor.

Advertisement

NFL imposes incredible fine on Jalen Hurts

Amid all the joy from the victory against the Steelers, the Eagles received incredible news about Jalen Hurts. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, a shocking fine was imposed on the quarterback.

“Two shoes, one fine: The NFL docked Eagles QB Jalen Hurts $5,628 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules in Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, per source. Officially, Hurts’ fine was for wearing a shoe color that’s not one of the Eagles’ “Constitutional team colors”.

Advertisement
NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers won&#039;t have quarterback available to face Ravens

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin and Steelers won't have quarterback available to face Ravens

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Where to watch Hellas Verona vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A
Soccer

Where to watch Hellas Verona vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

GM Brian Cashman issues warning to Jasson Dominguez amid Yankees’ pursuit of Pete Alonso
MLB

GM Brian Cashman issues warning to Jasson Dominguez amid Yankees’ pursuit of Pete Alonso

NFL News: Bo Nix sends strong warning to Broncos after loss vs Justin Herbert's Chargers
NFL

NFL News: Bo Nix sends strong warning to Broncos after loss vs Justin Herbert's Chargers

Bryce Harper nearing a new teammate to bolster Phillies’ defense in 2025
MLB

Bryce Harper nearing a new teammate to bolster Phillies’ defense in 2025

Better Collective Logo