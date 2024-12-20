Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles made a big statement by decisively defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the moment, considering the injuries to the Detroit Lions, they are probably the best team in the NFC.

Nick Sirianni seems to have all the ingredients to make a return to the Super Bowl. An explosive ground game with Saquon Barkley, star wide receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with an impressive defense led by Vic Fangio.

However, the road to the championship won’t be easy, as in addition to the Lions, there are other teams on the rise like the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers. Undoubtedly, Hurts will be the key factor.

NFL imposes incredible fine on Jalen Hurts

Amid all the joy from the victory against the Steelers, the Eagles received incredible news about Jalen Hurts. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, a shocking fine was imposed on the quarterback.

“Two shoes, one fine: The NFL docked Eagles QB Jalen Hurts $5,628 for violating the league’s uniform and equipment rules in Sunday’s win over Pittsburgh, per source. Officially, Hurts’ fine was for wearing a shoe color that’s not one of the Eagles’ “Constitutional team colors”.

