In recent months, rumors have circulated that Manny Pacquiao could face Floyd Mayweather in a rematch. Now, the Filipino boxing legend has set a non-negotiable condition to face the American once again.

A few years ago, Manny Pacquiao was one of the most relevant boxers in the world. The Filipino stunned everyone with his incredible talent and footwork in the ring.

At the same time, Floyd Mayweather was also enjoying a great moment in his career. The two pugilists met in 2015, with Mayweather emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

Manny Pacquiao names the one condition for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather

Life after retirement can be dull for some athletes. After hanging up his gloves, Manny Pacquiao decided to pursue a political career in the Philippines but never strayed far from boxing.

Pacquiao is widely regarded as one of the sport’s legends and is known as the most successful Filipino athlete, having won numerous world titles that helped cement his legacy.

‘Pac-Man’ retired from boxing in 2021 after losing to Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas. However, reports suggest a potential return is on the horizon.

According to sources, Manny Pacquiao has been challenged by Floyd Mayweather for an exhibition match. This bout is reportedly scheduled for next year, but Pacquiao has one non-negotiable condition for his return.

Speaking to Seconds Out, Manny Pacquiao expressed interest in facing Mayweather in an exhibition match. However, the Filipino legend insists that the bout be ruled by judges for a clear and official result.

How did the Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather fight end?

Back in May 2015, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather stepped into the ring for what was dubbed the ‘Fight of the Century.’ Both boxers were at the peak of their careers, aiming to secure the title of the best welterweight in the world.

Unfortunately for Pacquiao, he was unable to overcome Mayweather’s unique boxing style and suffered a unanimous decision defeat. The American claimed the WBC and WBO World Welterweight titles in that fight.

