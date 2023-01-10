Real Madrid will play against Valencia in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The first of the semifinals of this 2023 edition of the Spanish Super Cup will be played, and without a doubt a very intense duel awaits the fans. On the one hand there will be Valencia, who will seek to surprise in this game taking into account that they are the least favorites to win this game and the tournament in general.
And their little favoritism is due to the fact that they will face the main candidates to become champions of this tournament. Real Madrid are the team to revere for anyone who aspires to be champions. If they win, and Barcelona imposes their favoritism against Betis, "El Clasico" could be played in the final.
Real Madrid vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Valencia will face each other for the 2023 Spanish Cup this Wednesday, January 11 at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (January 12)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (January 12)
Belgium: 8:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 2:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 8:00 PM
Denmark: 8:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (January 12)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (January 12)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (January 12)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (January 12)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (January 12)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 8:00 PM
Poland: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 8:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (January 12)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM (January 12)
Spain: 8:00 PM
Sweden: 8:00 PM
Switzerland: 8:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN
Cameroon: Star Times App
Costa Rica: Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App
France: The Team Web
Germany: sportdigital, DAZN, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: Sporty TV, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Indonesia: ICR+, ICR
International: Shahid, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sports 2
Japan: WOWOW Live
Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Startimes World Football, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Spain: World Goal, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Blade Play
Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Tanzania: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Uganda: StarTimes App, Sporty TV, Startimes World Football
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN2, ESPN+