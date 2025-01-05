Gervonta Davis reveals emotional reasons behind his planned early retirement

Gervonta Davis has announced his plans to retire by the end of 2025, leaving fans stunned and the boxing world buzzing. The Baltimore native, boasting a flawless 30-0 record with 28 knockouts, has long been considered a potential generational talent. His decision to step away comes as a surprise, especially with his star power still on the rise.

The 30-year-old southpaw, known as “Tank,” is next scheduled to defend his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1 at the Barclays Center in New York, despite reports of a cancellation. While fans eagerly await that bout, Davis’ announcement shifts the focus to the limited time left in his career.

In an interview with Moment of Spotlight, Davis shared his reasons for retiring, pointing to the challenges and pressures of fame. “I’m going through a lot, been through a lot, been betrayed and s**t like that. It really made me want to give up on the limelight,” he said. “Everybody chase being in front of the camera. They chase an image. I don’t want to be a part of that. As long as I have my money, can take care of my kids and whoever I need to take care of, I don’t need none of this.”

Davis also reflected on the adversarial mindset required to excel in boxing, which he admits has affected him personally. “I’m the type of person if you go against me as a boxer, I don’t like you as a person,” he explained. “S**t like that I need to step away from, cause I don’t want to be like that. … I’d rather step back on it and be on the cool side.”

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis poses with referee Harvey Dock after defeating Frank Martin (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Davis’ plans extend beyond the ring. Once off probation, he envisions a life away from the public eye. “At the end of 2025 I feel as though I should be more mature mentally, further than I am now. … Once I can travel the whole world, people probably won’t ever see me again. I probably won’t be in America again,” he said, offering a glimpse of a post-boxing life far removed from the spotlight.

Jeff Mayweather reacts to the retirement announcement

The announcement has sparked varied reactions, including support from boxing trainer Jeff Mayweather. Speaking on Fred Talks Fighting, Mayweather, uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr., backed Davis’ decision. “I believe him. He’s been talking about retiring for a while. So yes, I believe him,” he said.

Mayweather added that financial security would be key in Davis’ final fights, saying, “He should have financial security and I think that’s the only thing. That’s why he keeps fighting. He wants to make sure he has security.”

As fans take in the news, it’s clear that Davis’ last fights will feel different. People will be watching to see how he chooses to close out his career, knowing these are the final chapters for one of boxing’s most exciting stars.

