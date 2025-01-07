The anticipation among MLB fans is building as teams finalize their rosters for the 2025 season. While the New York franchises have dominated offseason headlines alongside the Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox are quietly making significant moves to strengthen their lineup. One potential blockbuster addition is St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado, who could find himself wearing a Red Sox uniform next season.

Arenado, one of the most accomplished third basemen in MLB history, might waive a key clause in his contract to facilitate a move to Boston. After four successful seasons with the Cardinals, the eight-time All-Star is reportedly in discussions for a potential trade, according to MLB insider John Denton.

“The Red Sox have emerged as a strong candidate to land Arenado via a trade from the Cardinals, a source told MLB.com in recent days,” Denton reported. “Boston could be close to pulling out of the sweepstakes for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman, who could potentially command a deal worth $200 million, per the source.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With interest previously reported from the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, the Red Sox now appear to be the frontrunners for Arenado. Following a challenging 2024 campaign, the 33-year-old star could see Boston as the perfect place for a fresh start and an opportunity to reestablish himself as one of the league’s elite players.

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals Third base.

Advertisement

The contract clause Arenado might be willing to waive

According to Denton, Cardinals star Nolan Arenado is reportedly considering waiving his no-trade clause, which currently prevents him from being dealt to another team. This move could pave the way for a trade to the Boston Red Sox. While details about the potential players involved in the deal remain unclear, Arenado is awaiting an official offer from Boston.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: Yankees reportedly out on all-star Nolan Arenado amid trade buzz

“The 33-year-old Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract and exercised it in December to block a potential deal to the Astros, has informed the Cardinals of his willingness to agree to a potential trade to the Red Sox, a source said,” Denton reported for MLB.com.

Advertisement

Why the Cardinals might be open to trading Arenado

The Red Sox are reportedly in a financial position to absorb Arenado’s contract, which could make a trade appealing for the Cardinals. St. Louis, needing to alleviate payroll constraints, may consider parting with their All-Star third baseman.

Additionally, this move would create opportunities for other players on their roster, such as Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and No. 4 prospect Thomas Saggese, to step into prominent roles in 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Arenado reportedly interested in joining the Red Sox, the two franchises now face the task of negotiating a mutually beneficial deal. Such a trade could provide the Cardinals with the flexibility to strengthen their roster for the 2025 MLB season while offering Boston a marquee player to bolster their lineup.