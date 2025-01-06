Ahead of his February 15 clash with Arnold Barboza Jr., Jack Catterall has his sights set on the WBO super lightweight title currently held by Teofimo Lopez. The British contender hinted at his ambitions through a pointed message on social media.

Responding to a post from Lopez, Catterall wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Glad you are sticking around. I will be seeing you very soon.” While Lopez has yet to reply, the statement underscores Catterall’s intentions to ascend to boxing’s elite ranks.

In October, promoter Eddie Hearn voiced his enthusiasm for a Catterall-Lopez matchup, saying he hoped “El Gato” would give Lopez “a good a**e-kicking” and labeling Catterall “probably the most underrated fighter in the world.”

Catterall’s immediate challenge: Barboza

Before any potential title fight with Lopez, Catterall must overcome an undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr., who brings an imposing 31-0 record to the ring. Barboza’s recent dominant victory over Danielito Zorrilla solidified his reputation as one of the division’s toughest competitors.

Arbold Barboza will be Catteral’s next challenge (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Catterall, meanwhile, is riding high after a unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis, following his victory against Josh Taylor. A win against Barboza could position him for a career-defining bout with Lopez.

Lopez focused on Matias and future moves

Teofimo Lopez, however, has his own business to attend to. The WBO champion is reportedly set to face former IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias (21-2, 21 KOs) on March 15, live on ESPN+. Lopez has faced difficulty in securing fights against some of boxing’s biggest names, including Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, and Gervonta Davis.

Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) was reportedly frustrated by Haney’s decision to decline a $2.4 million offer for a title bout, with Haney likely earning significantly more for his April 20 fight against Garcia.

Adding to the intrigue, Lopez has indicated plans to part ways with Top Rank and ESPN when his contract expires in July. For now, his focus remains on Matias and keeping his title reign intact.

