Saul Canelo Alvarez is ready for a very special moment in his return to Mexico against John Ryder. Check out how many fans will see his idol at famous Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is back to fight in Mexico for the first time since 2011. After a resounding loss against Dmitry Bivol, the best boxer in the world and one of the biggest names in sports is trying to find redemption.

His first step in that process was to complete the trilogy with archrival Gennady Golovkin. Canelo took home the victory on September 17, 2022 and remained as the undisputed champion in the super middleweight division. His record is currently at 58-2-2.

Now, Canelo decided it was time to return home and deliver a spectacular night of boxing at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, home of the famous Chivas in soccer at Liga MX. Read here to find out how many people will attend his long awaited duel with John Ryder.

Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder: How many people will attend at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara?

Estadio Akron in Guadalajara is a soccer venue and, in fact, it will host the World Cup in 2026. Though Estadio Jalisco has been the most important scenario in the city for decades, Jorge Vergara, the former owner of Chivas, decided to build a modern stadium that could host not only that sport but also any type of massive event.

That's why in recent years, Estadio Akron has received concerts, conferences and was the main site for the Pan American Games in 2011. It's official capacity is 46 355 spectators, but, in the boxing event of Canelo, the pitch can also be used and that is gonna send the number up.

For the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight against John Ryder, more than 50 000 fans are expected to be at Estadio Akron. The search for tickets has been amazing with prices even reaching $3000 close to ringside. Though there have been bigger costs in the US market for other events of the legendary fighter, this is a major number for a sporting event in Mexico.