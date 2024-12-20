NFL News: John Harbaugh's Ravens waive former Steelers player days after trading for him

The 2024 NFL season is always challenging, especially for the Baltimore Ravens as they battle for first place in the AFC North. A few hours before a key game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh gave the go-ahead to release a recent signing.

Many times, players have great stints with NFL franchises after being traded. In other cases, a change of teams can go so wrong that one can be off the roster in a matter of days. Obviously, playing for the Steelers and then being traded to the Ravens, both fierce division rivals, is not always a good idea.

The Ravens player who previously played for the Steelers and was waived is none other than Diontae Johnson, who joined the Baltimore franchise from the Carolina Panthers in October. Since March, the wide receiver has been on three different rosters.

Johnson had been suspended by the Ravens following a controversial situation

Johnson’s brief 52-day career with Harbaugh’s Ravens left more controversial memories than athletic ones. In early December, Diontae Johnson served a one-game suspension for refusing to participate in Baltimore’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was his last appearance.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) leaves the football field after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Johnson’s NFL career, from the Steelers to the Ravens

Johnson became a professional player in 2019, when he joined the Steelers after being selected in the third round of the draft. He remained in Pittsburgh until the offseason of the current season, when he was traded to the Panthers. With Carolina, the 28-year-old wide receiver had 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

His performance caught the attention of John Harbaugh’s team, who decided to bring him in via a trade that involved giving up a fifth-round pick and getting a sixth-round pick in addition to Johnson. In Baltimore, the cycle was short and disappointing. The former Steelers player saw just 39 snaps in four games and had one reception for 6 yards with the Ravens.

What will happen to the future of Johnson’s career?

After being cut by Baltimore, Diontae Johnson will remain on the waivers list until Monday afternoon and, when the deadline passes, will become a free agent. The Ravens declined to retain the 28-year-old wide receiver to get the compensatory pick after he signed with another team as a free agent in March.