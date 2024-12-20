Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Joe Espada's Astros make blockbuster addition after Nolan Arenado's rejection

Following Nolan Arenado's refusal to join the Houston Astros for the new MLB season, head coach Joe Espada's team has made a major addition.

Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 14, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 14, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.

By Ignacio Cairola

Alarm bells went off in the offices of the Houston Astros when Nolan Arenado blocked the trade that would have sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to Joe Espada‘s team. However, with the bad news behind him, a big MLB name will be joining the Stros.

It was just hours after Arenado activated his no-trade clause to avoid going to Houston. Far from seeing it as a problem, the Astros moved quickly to bring in a player who will solidify their infield.

According to The Athletic, Arenado turned down Joe Espada’s Astros because he didn’t want to make the decision to change teams so early in the offseason. The truth is, Houston needs players who won’t hesitate to go out and improve the roster.

Who is the player joining the Houston Astros?

The Astros’ new blockbuster addition for the upcoming MLB season is none other than free agent Christian Walker, who has agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract with Houston, according to USA Today. Though he may not be a breakout star like Arenado, Espada will be happy to add some depth in the offseason.

Christian Walker batting

Christian Walker during his time as a player for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What position will Walker play for the Astros?

The addition of the 33-year-old Walker is a valuable alternative to the frustrating trade for Arenado. The former Arizona Diamondbacks player is expected to play first base, with Isaac Paredes at third. At the same time, there was speculation that Ken Rosenthal would return, but that does not appear to be a possibility at this point.

MLB News: Cardinals are set to sign Japanese star as new teammate for Nolan Arenado

MLB News: Cardinals are set to sign Japanese star as new teammate for Nolan Arenado

The career of Christian Walker, the new addition to the Astros

Joe Espada adds a key piece to his team with the arrival of Walker. The veteran first baseman comes to Houston after spending eight seasons with the D-Backs, a team he joined after a brief stint playing for the Baltimore Orioles. Walker is a three-time Gold Glove winner.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

