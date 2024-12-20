Warriors aim for more help for Curry with another trade

Following their blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry appear far from satisfied with last week’s trade acquisition of Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. The team is reportedly eyeing additional upgrades to their roster, particularly after their disappointing defeat in the NBA Cup. Among their top targets is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors have shown a growing willingness to include young assets such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and rookie Brandin Podziemski in potential trade packages. Discussions have also surfaced around a possible deal involving Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.

The Warriors, who have lost eight of their last ten games, are in clear need of a shake-up. Despite a strong start to the season, their recent struggles have dropped them to a 14-12 record, raising concerns about the team’s ability to contend in a highly competitive Western Conference. With Stephen Curry continuing to play at a historic level, the urgency to find solutions and improve the roster has never been higher.

Adding Schroder has provided the team with another shot creator and an additional offensive weapon, helping ease some of the ball-handling responsibilities from Curry. However, as their recent performance shows, it’s clear the Warriors need more reinforcements if they hope to stay competitive against teams like the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks down between plays in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

The sacrifice of young talent: Golden State’s high-stakes dilemma

The Golden State Warriors now face a critical question: Should they trade promising young players like Kuminga, Moody, and Podziemski for immediate upgrades, or hold onto their future stars? While such moves could bring short-term success, they risk compromising the team’s long-term prospects.

Assessing Golden State’s young core

Jonathan Kuminga at 21, has demonstrated elite athleticism and defensive versatility. However, inconsistency in Steve Kerr’s system has limited his impact. With proper development, he has the potential to become a star.

Moses Moody has been a steady contributor off the bench, showcasing reliable shooting and composure. Yet, he still needs to prove himself as a dependable two-way player in high-pressure moments.

Brandin Podziemski, the rookie guard remains largely unproven at the NBA level but has shown glimpses of high basketball IQ and playmaking ability. His future potential makes him a valuable asset.

Trading away these young players could provide the immediate boost the Warriors need to contend this season, particularly with established veterans like Kyle Kuzma or Nikola Vučević potentially filling crucial gaps. However, sacrificing the future for the present could leave the team without a foundation once their current core ages out.