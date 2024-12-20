Former NBA All-Star urges Philadelphia 76ers to make a definitive decision on Embiid, Paul George

The Philadelphia 76ers are having a disappointing NBA season, sitting near the bottom of the league standings. Inconsistent performances, compounded by the continued absences of Paul George and Joel Embiid, have been key contributors to their struggles. a former All-Star player didn’t hold back, advising the Sixers to rethink their approach.

“Embiid, cut. Paul George, we’ll see. If not, get healthy,” Gilbert Arenas stated on his Gils Arena Show while discussing Philadelphia’s struggles to find their rhythm this season. The three-time All-Star with the Washington Wizards didn’t hold back, adding, “You should have cut the cord (expletive) weeks ago.”

“They’re not going to help you win a championship this year, so if they can’t help you win a championship, shut them down,” Arenas advised the Sixers. “I just paid you money. I need to protect it… You two (Embiid and George), I don’t give a (expletive) what y’all talking about, chill out. Go.”

The 76ers certainly have reasons to be dissatisfied with the performances of their two stars. Paul George, who joined the team this season from the Los Angeles Clippers with high expectations, was brought in to elevate the roster and contend at the league’s highest level. However, he has managed to play in only 15 of the team’s 25 games, sidelined by two separate injuries in October and November.

Joel Embiid’s situation has been even more concerning. The Cameroonian center has appeared in just seven games this season. While injuries have been the primary factor, Embiid has also faced other issues, including a suspension following an altercation with a media member.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a 76er foul during a 110-98 LA Clippers win at Intuit Dome on November 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Sixers’ optimism amid adversity

Despite Gilbert Arenas’ remarks, there remains optimism in Philadelphia about what Joel Embiid and Paul George can contribute. Recently, Tyrese Maxey spoke publicly about George, praising his efforts to return to top form with the 76ers after overcoming his physical setbacks.

As for Embiid, his performance in Friday night’s 108-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets highlighted the critical importance of his health and focus on basketball. The 30-year-old center delivered a standout performance, leading the Sixers with 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists in just 31 minutes on the court.

A forgettable season for Philadelphia

The absence of their stars has significantly impacted the 76ers, who entered the season with playoff aspirations. Currently, their 9-16 record places them 12th in the Eastern Conference, far from playoff contention.

Although Friday night’s win against the Hornets provided a brief reprieve, it barely moved the needle in the standings. With time still on their side, the Sixers must act quickly to salvage their season and restore their competitive edge.