Floyd Mayweather has claimed several times that he is the greatest boxer in history, even better than Muhammad Ali. This statement made Mike Tyson furious, dropping a sharp three-word verdict on Mayweather’s thoughts.

Boxing has had several legends worldwide who have brought the sport to global prominence. Naturally, this has sparked debates among fans about who is the greatest of all time.

For many fans, no boxer has matched the talent and charisma of Muhammad Ali. However, Floyd Mayweather disagrees with this notion, asserting that he himself is the best pugilist in history.

Floyd Mayweather claims he’s better than Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson fires back

Boxing has seen many top-tier pugilists throughout history. The sport has evolved significantly, with boxers adopting various styles to dominate in their respective eras.

For many analysts, Muhammad Ali remains the pinnacle of boxing greatness. With 56 wins and only five losses, Ali overcame countless adversities to secure his place as one of the sport’s icons.

However, Floyd Mayweather strongly disagrees. ‘Money’ Mayweather, with his perfect 50-0 record and multiple world titles, believes his achievements place him above Muhammad Ali.

“No one can ever brainwash me to make me believe that Muhammad Ali was better than me,” Mayweather said to ESPN in 2015. “Leon Spinks beat him when he had seven fights. They’d never put a fighter in there with Floyd Mayweather with seven fights.”

Floyd Mayweather attends a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

These claims didn’t sit well with Mike Tyson. “He’s very delusional,” Tyson said in a 2015 UCN interview, firmly rejecting Mayweather’s assertion and emphasizing Ali’s unmatched legacy.

Will Floyd Mayweather fight again in 2025?

According to multiple reports, Floyd Mayweather is considering a return to the ring in 2025, with a potential rematch against Manny Pacquiao on the table.

Recently, Pacquiao responded to Mayweather’s challenge and expressed his willingness to fight. However, the Filipino legend insists that the exhibition match must include judges to ensure a decisive outcome.

