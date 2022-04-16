The first mega fight of the year is here: boxing once again brings the world to a standstill with one of the most anticipated clashes of the year, Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas. About this Welterweight unification fight, former World Champion Tim Bradley has already offered his prediction and pointed out who he thinks will win.

With three of the four major World Welterweight titles at stake, the clash between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas is the very first boxing mega fight to be held in 2022. It is natural that many bets are going to be made on this bout, however, for those who want an expert pick to help them take the right shot, here it is Former World Champion Tim Bradley opinion about who will be the last man standing.

Errol Spence Jr. (27-0-0, 21 KOs) is the current WBC and IBF titlist. He is actually a survivor, after suffering an almost tragic car accident in October 2019. After defeating Danny Garcia in 2020, he was supposed to star in a mega-fight against Manny Pacquiao but a retinal detachment pulled him out of it. Despite being considered one of the best Pound for Pound fighters, his current shape is unknown as this is his first clash since December 2020.

While in the opposite corner, Yordenis Ugas (27-4-0, 12 KOs), the 54 Milagros, steps into the ring again as the fighter looking to shock the world. The Cuban proved he is capable of doing so after retiring the legendary Manny Pacquiao in 2021. The current WBA World Welterweight Champion could prevent Errol Spence and Terrence Crawford from finally making a fight that fans have been clamoring for for a long time.

Tim Bradley's prediction for the Spence Jr vs Ugas fight

If there is one respected voice to give his point of view on the Welterweight division it is Timothy Bradley. The two-division World Champion was one of the most dominant fighters of the past decade, as his record of 33-2-1, 13 KOs, makes clear. Bradley has already indicated who he believes will win the clash between Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas.

"Spence will be the bigger and faster fighter, and he will be a stylistic nightmare for Ugas. Look for Spence to control the distance and stay behind his jab, not allowing Ugas to counter anything. Unless Ugas lands something big, I see Spence working the body throughout the 12 rounds and getting the unanimous decision win." shared Tim Bradley in one of his participations for ESPN.

"If Spence can use his power and volume punching to make Ugas defensive-minded, he will beat him. Spence needs to throw combinations. Not one shot, not two shots, because that will give Ugas a chance to counter those shots. If he throws three or four crisp shots with technique, he will be able to neutralize much of Ugas' offense. Spence wins this fight by stepping up to him, high offense, a lot of volume, especially to the body, catch and shoot. Keep Ugas, who has the shorter legs, off balance by constantly punching", explained the Desert Storm.