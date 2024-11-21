Mike Tyson was unable to defeat Jake Paul in their boxing match, and now a Hollywood star has claimed that Iron Mike deserves an Oscar for his performance during the fight.

The entire boxing world eagerly awaited November 15, marking the comeback of a legendary boxer. Mike Tyson accepted Jake Paul’s challenge in a bout that would directly affect their professional records.

Unfortunately for Tyson, he lost the fight via unanimous decision. The 58-year-old icon was visibly exhausted after the third round but managed to last all eight rounds against the influencer.

Hollywood legend claims Mike Tyson staged his fight against Jake Paul

After a 19-year absence from professional boxing, Mike Tyson returned to the sport that made him a global icon to take on Jake Paul. The YouTuber, striving to establish himself as a legitimate boxer, challenged one of the greatest of all time to prove his worth.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation sanctioned the fight as a professional bout. With the loss, Tyson added a seventh defeat to his record. However, many believe he wasn’t aiming for competitive success this time.

Sylvester Stallone, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and a close acquaintance of Tyson, is among those skeptical of the fight’s authenticity. Stallone claimed Tyson “acted” his way through the bout against Jake Paul to secure a massive payday.

“Just to set my personal record straight. Business is business,” Stallone wrote on an Instagram post. “SOMETIMES you have to do hard things and sacrifice for the sake of helping your FAMILY…. I have known this unbelievable athlete since he’s 19 years old and what we saw was him giving one of the great Oscar winning performances of all time!!!!”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Stallone’s comments have resonated with fans and analysts who felt Tyson didn’t perform at his best. If true, this could have legal ramifications, as professional fighters are required to compete earnestly and pursue victory.

Will Mike Tyson fight again?

After the match, Tyson was asked by Netflix’s commentator if he’d consider fighting again. He jokingly replied that he might be interested in facing Logan Paul, Jake’s older brother.

During the fight, Tyson’s age and fatigue were evident, preventing him from keeping up with Paul’s pace. This could very well have been his final match, though another lucrative offer might lure him out of retirement once more.

