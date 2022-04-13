The boxing legend and five-division World Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. will hold his next exhibition fight on May 14 in the helipad of a luxury hotel in Dubai. His rival is Don Moore, a 45-year-old undefeated inactive fighter who already has a boxing history with him.

It's impossible for Floyd Mayweather Jr. not to be in the news. Although he has been retired for almost 5 years, he refuses to step away from boxing and that is why he announced that he will hold his third exhibition fight to be held in May 14 in Dubai. This time, his opponent will not be a boxing stranger, as he has chosen Don Moore, an inactive fighter who has never been defeated and who has already shared the ring with him.

Mayweather Jr.'s record of 50-0-0, 27 KOs, puts him as one of the best boxers to ever live. Quite simply, he is one of the few who make up the exclusive list of World Champions in five different weight classes. In addition, Pretty Boy also triumphed in the money ring, as his fortune is estimated at $450 million dollars.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has had two exhibition fights prior to the one he will hold on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai against Don Moore. He won both of them, although they were not against boxers with real experience: the first was against Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, a kickboxing fighter, and the second against Youtuber Logan Paul, brother of fellow social media star and active boxer Jake Paul in 2021.

Don Moore, Mayweather Jr's next rival

Born in 1977, like Pretty Boy, in Gary, Indiana, Don Moore is an inactive professional boxer. Nicknamed Dangerous, he made his ring debut in March 1999. He spent most of his professional career in the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions.

After 17 years of career, his record is very worthy: 19 sustained fights, 18 won, 12 by knockout, and 1 drawn. It should be noted that none of the fights Don Moore held were for World Championships and, likewise, of his 19 opponents, none of them were undefeated (including two debutants).

The story between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Don Moore

Moore has had a relationship with Mayweather Jr. for more than ten years. As he shows on his instagram account, where since 2012 he has uploaded photos training at Floyd's gym, even being attended by Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Don Moore's last years as a professional boxer were spent under the shelter of Floyd Mayweather Jr, whom he even helped in his training as a sparring partner. In fact, one of the rounds Moore and Pretty Boy fought was recorded. In it, Floyd schools Don Moore in yet another display of his amazing boxing skills.

This episode ocurred in 2015 when Floyd Mayweather Jr. was getting ready to face Andre Berto at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a fight for the WBC and WBA World Welterweight titles. Money had just won a purse of 250 million dollars in May of that year after defeating Manny Pacquiao.