Errol Spence Jr. has one of the most significant fights of his career ahead of him: he will face Yordenis Ugas for the chance to become the holder of 3 of the 4 Welterweight world titles. That is why he resorted to a strategy used by Canelo Alvarez to increase his chances of success.

After an absence of more than one year, Errol Spence Jr. returns to a boxing ring, and he does it with bravery, with a fight of a high degree of difficulty, but also of reward against Cuban Yordenis Ugas on April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Texas. In order to come out with his hand up, Spence Jr. employed a strategy he had not used before and that he now shares with Canelo Alvarez.

The Truth stars in a bizarre phenomenon. He is considered one of the best Pound for Pound boxers in the world without having held any recent fight. That is another reason for the current WBC, and IBF World Welterweight titlist to do everything possible to convincingly defeat Ugas.

In front of Errol Spence Jr. (27-0-0, 21 KOs), is Yordenis Ugas (27-4-0, 12 KOs), one of the eight man that were capable of beating the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Actually, thanks to his triumph against the Pacman he conquered the WBA World 154 pound belt who make him an attractive fighter to clash with Spence Jr.

Errol Spence Jr.'s new strategy to snatch the WBA Welterweight belt from Yordenis Ugas

The 32-year-old World Champion is confident in being ready to perform at his peak after a long leave of the ring due to a car-crash accident and a retina injury. Great minds think the same, it is said. Recently, the Pound for Pound king Canelo Alvarez revealed that he changed his nutrition plan to enhance his performance, and now it is Errol Spence Jr. the one who also improved his dietary habits to prove he is still at the top of boxing hill against Yordenis Ugas.

“I'm ready to fight come April 16th. I'm always smart in the ring, but I'm definitely gonna be a lot stronger with my new additions to camp... This is my first time, like, going all the way through with a nutritionist. They take care of you and make sure you're drinking, you ask questions. It's a good thing not having to rely on myself and rely on him to make work easy. All I gotta do is just focus on the fight and focus on training and working hard.”, said the American fighter in the Showtime series All Access.

There is main reason for Spence Jr. to have added a nutritionist to his team: “Weight has always been an issue for me. As I got older, you know, it gets a lot harder. So it's been a real serious issue for me... In the old school, there's the whole not drinking the water, you know, eating less, you know you're always hungry, you're always thirsty. And then that, you know, affects your mood.", stated the WBC-IBF World Welterweight Champion.