The Tyrannical titan is back, Mike Tyson at 57, one of the most feared boxers of all-time will step into the ring one more time against The Problem Child, Jake Paul who is just 27.

The records of each are similar, Tyson in 58 fights knocked out his opponents 44 times, Paul in just 10 fights has six knockouts. Showcasing both boxers punching power. Arguably it will be Paul’s first fight with a truly accomplished boxer.

Tyson, at his peak would virtually defeat his opponents with fear, the Brooklyn born fighter, turned actor, comedian, and businessman, also possesses a devastating punch that would knockout his opponents on their feet.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson set for summer 2024

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will face off on July 20th, 2024 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will also be broadcasted live by Netflix.

The undercard of the fight will be announced at a later date, it will mark Tyson’s first fight since his 2020 exhibition return against Roy Jones Jr. Tyson last fought competitively in 2005 when he retired shortly after.

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said in a statement. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now, I plan to finish him.”

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said.