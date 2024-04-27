The dream of an undefeated season for Bayer Leverkusen almost came to an end against Stuttgart.

Bayer Leverkusen are still undefeated in Bundesliga after another miracle against Stuttgart

Bayer Leverkusen were about to suffer their first defeat of the 2023-2024 season against Stuttgart at home. Although Xabi Alonso and his players had already secured the Bundesliga title, the dream of finishing the campaign unbeaten was one of their major objectives.

When everything seemed to be lost, Robert Andrich scored in the 96th minute to put the final 2-2 draw. As a consequence, Leverkusen can still post the first immaculate season in Bundesliga’s history.

Now, Bayer Leverkusen have a 46-game unbeaten streak considering all competitions. They’ve already won the German league and might hoist two more trophies: DFB Pokal and Europa League.

The previous unbeaten record in the five major European leagues belonged to Juventus with Antonio Conte as coach: 43 matches undefeated in the 2011-2012 season.

Xabi Alonso is having a legendary season with Bayer Leverkusen (Getty Images)

Are Bayer Leverkusen still undefeated?

Yes. Bayer Leverkusen are in the middle of one of the greatest runs in soccer history. In the Bundesliga, they have three remaining matches: Eintracht Frankfurt, Bochum and Augsburg.

They will also play the DFB Pokal final against FC Kaiserslautern and AS Roma are their rivals in the semifinals of the Europa League. Of course, we’ll have to add another game if they reach that tournament’s final.

How many teams have won their leagues undefeated?

In the United Kingdom, Preston North End (1888-1889) did it in a 22-game season. Then, Arsenal conquered the legendary 2003-2004 Premier League title.

In Italy, two teams achieved it: AC Milan (1991-1992) and Juventus FC (2011-2012). In Spain, Athletic Club (1929-1930) during an 18-game season and Real Madrid (1931-1932) also in an 18-game campaign. No teams have done it in Germany or France.