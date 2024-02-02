Carl Weathers, one of the most beloved actors thanks to Apollo Creed and Rocky, passed away. He was 76-years old and took the world of boxing to another level alongside Sylvester Stallone.

That rivalry in the big screen between Rocky Balboa as an underdog facing Creed, the superstar champion, forged a generation of viewers with a legendary saga.

Carl Weathers also played for the Raiders in the NFL. That happened between 1970 and 1971 after a career in college football with San Diego State. Furthermore, Weathers became an icon in golf appearing with Adam Sandler in the extraordinary comedy, Happy Gilmore.

Carl Weathers from Rocky passed away: What was the cause of death?

Carl Weather’s family confirmed the star died peacefully during his sleep. In recent years, the actor made headlines and got an Emmy nomination for his role in The Mandalorian.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”