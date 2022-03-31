Having an Undisputed Champion in boxing is not a common fact, as is really a hard mission to get the 4 major belts of a weight class. However, the present time is a golden one for boxing fans as George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney is not the only fight that could bequeath a unified king.

The official announcement has been already made: the door is open to having an Undisputed World Champion in one of the hottest divisions in boxing, the Lightweight one. George Kambosos Jr is colliding against Devin Haney with all the belts on the table.

June 4, at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia is the scheduled date to witness the clash between the Ferocious and the Dream. Kambosos Jr. (20-0-0, 10 KOs) will have the support of his people as he has stated it will be his first defense after snatching the WBA, WBO, and IBF Word Lightweight belts to Teofimo Lopez in November 2021.

On the other corner, Devin Haney (27-0-0, 15 KOs) is a solid World Champion in the 135 pounds, given that he won his WBC title in 2019. Since then, he has defeated former World titlists Jorge Linares, and Yuriorkis Gamboa, and also contender Joseph Diaz to prove his worth as one of the most amazing boxers at just the age of 23.

The other Undisputed World Champions that boxing could witness soon

Kambosos Jr. vs Haney is one of the most anticipated fights in boxing, due to the current condition of titlists, shape, skills, and age of its main protagonists. Fortunately, there are other Undisputed Champions that could arise in the short term.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano. The likely biggest event in female boxing will be held on April 30 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The Irish is risking his Lightweight Undisputed World Female Champion condition against a record breaker and multi-division World Champion as the Puerto Rican Serrano.

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño. A true war was the result of the first clash between the American and the Argentinean in 2021. This fight is heated after Castaño suffered an injury that forced a postponement, an argument Charlo rejected pointing out that it was just a way to help Brian gain time to train. The winner will be the new Undisputed Super welterweight king.

The current Undisputed World Champions

There are two big names in boxing that boast the status of King of Kings in their respective weight class. The very first is worldwide known as he is also the current face of boxing and Pound for Pound monarch: that is Saul Canelo Alvarez, who became the first-ever Undisputed Super middleweight Champion of the World in less than a year.

The other one is one of the fiercest fighters in the world. With an undefeated condition after 19 fights held, the last six against also unbeaten boxers, the Scottish Josh Taylor is the reigning Undisputed World Super lightweight Champion.