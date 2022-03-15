Michael Conlan was up in the cards in round 12 of his bout against Leigh Wood, however one single punch changed everything by sending him to the canvas for the first time in his career. The Irish boxer has told how does it feel to get knocked out

The Nottingham Arena in England was enjoying a close and thrilling clash between Irish Michael Conlan and British Leigh Wood. After the bout has ended it was confirmed what the public, in general, was expecting, Conlan was up in the judges' cards with only one minute and forty seconds left of the twelfth round. However, everything changed in one second: Conlan suffered a brutal knockout and lost the fight.

The scene was dramatic as Mick did not only went down but also was sent out of the ring. Conlan vs Wood is a serious contender for the fight of the year category, cause this was not the only fall: in the first round, it was the Irish who sent down the British with a powerful left hook to the head.

Fortunately for the sport's sake, Michael Conlan is out of danger. After suffering the knockout he was taken to a hospital to verify his health condition and there were no unfortunate consequences to regret. Again boxing demonstrates that is the only sport that can not be played.

Michael Conlan shares his experience after being dramatically knocked out

The boxing community's concern was over Michael Conlan's health condition. Even his rival, Leigh Wood stated that he was not celebrating until being sure that the Irish boxer was ok. The kind of knockout he suffered is not common. Fortunately, he is fine enough to even remember what did he feel on those moments of suspense.

"When I woke up I thought: 'What happened? Did I lose?' It felt like a dream. I was devastated, upset, frustrated, and a little bit confused. There was a time when I was aware of what was happening. I believed that it was going to be my night until that punch came. So unlucky, but these kinds of things happen", said Conlan according to Izquierdazo.

Mike went deep and described what did he feel at the exact moment when Wood's devastating punch connected him: "It is what it is, my heart is broken, I got beaten. I didn't see that punch coming. I turned my head, I was not looking. I know that I can take any punch, but that hit me and sent me to sleep. It is just like the ones you are not aware of but in the end, they really hurt you."