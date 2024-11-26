NHL News: Coach Craig Berube makes something clear about Auston Matthews' return

Auston Matthews, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is inching closer to making his return to NHL action. After missing eight games due to an upper-body injury, the star center participated in his first full practice with the team. Toronto coach Craig Berube shared key insights into Matthews’ potential return in the upcoming game against the Florida Panthers.

Matthews’ absence has been deeply felt by the Maple Leafs. Despite managing to maintain a solid pace without their leader, his return promises to be a significant boost for the team. As a cornerstone of the Maple Leafs’ success, Matthews’ presence on the ice not only strengthens the lineup but also inspires confidence among his teammates.

During his recovery, Auston Matthews sought treatment from a specialist in Germany and remains optimistic about his progress.“I felt pretty good, so we’ll take things one step at a time,” Matthews said. The star player has been dedicated to regaining his fitness and is eager to rejoin his team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on his practice back, Matthews expressed his satisfaction. “I thought it was great,” he told NHL.com. “I thought we were moving the puck really well, keeping it simple for the most part. They’re both really good players, and I just might have to learn some Swedish to communicate better with them. I thought today we gelled really well in practice. They’re great players, easy to play with.”

Advertisement

: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his second period goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on October 21, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What did Craig Berube share about Auston Matthews’ return?

Toronto coach Craig Berube shared his perspective on Matthews’ readiness to return: “When a player comes to me and says he’s ready to go, then he’s ready to go,” Berube stated. However, he also acknowledged a potential concern regarding practice time. “The tricky part is practice, right?” Berube said. “The first day he looked fine and felt fine, but not having a lot of practice time, it’s a little concerning.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Auston Matthews makes big revelation about his comeback for Maple Leafs after injury

A promising future for the Maple Leafs

With Matthews’ imminent return, the Maple Leafs are well-positioned for the remainder of the season. While the team has demonstrated resilience in his absence, having their captain back on the ice will undoubtedly elevate their chances of success. Maple Leafs fans are eagerly awaiting Matthews’ return and the potential impact he can make as the team pushes forward in the NHL season.