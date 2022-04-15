One of the undercards of the Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas can snatch the show in Texas, and that is Isaac Cruz vs Yuriorkis Gamboa. The Mexican and the Cuban brawlers have something clear, becoming the winner of this bout can take them to star a mega fight against one of the most mediatic names of the 135 pounds weight class.

After shocking the world by surviving a 12-round bombing by Gervonta Tank Davis, Isaac Cruz put his name on the 135-pound table. The Mexican now faces Cuban Yuriorkis Gamboa in a fight that could steal the show in the event headlined by Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas. And the winner of Cruz and Gamboa will win a juicy prize.

Pitbull Cruz appeared in the boxing firmament thanks to the stamina and heart he showed against Gerovonta Davis. The 23-year-old has a record of 22-2-1, 15 KOs, and his resume includes wins over former World Champion Francisco Vargas and a brutal round 1 knockout of former title contender Diego Magdaleno.

On the other corner, Yuriorkis Gamboa is a very experienced fighter, who at one time was a dominant Featherweight World Champion and has held great wars in the ring against world titlists such as Terrence Crawford, Gervonta Davis, Orlando Salido, Devin Haney, Daniel Ponce de Leon and Jorge Solis. His record is 30-4-0, 18 KOs.

Ryan Garcia, on the horizon for Isaac Cruz vs Yuriorkis Gamboa

The Lightweight division is one of the most competitive in boxing today. Names like George Kambosos Jr., Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis dominate the scene, however, there are some quality contenders, such as Ryan Garcia. The 23-year-old fighter made a successful return to the ring by defeating Emmanuel Tagoe in Texas and is not looking to waste any time in his quest for a title shot.

So King Ry will be very attentive to the outcome of the fight between Isaac Cruz and Yuriorkis Gamboa, as his next opponent could be the winner of the fight. In fact, in social networks, Garcia's favorite platform to give updates of his day to day, he already launched the first wink to the Pitbull, to motivate him to go out with his hand up and then collide in a fight that could be a massive one.

It should be added that Ryan Garcia's desire to face Isaac Cruz is not new. Since the Mexican's good performance against Tank Davis, the former stablemate of Canelo Alvarez challenged him but the fight could not materialize.