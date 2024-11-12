NBA News: Spurs' Wembanyama, Chris Paul make something clear about Gregg Popovich's replacement

Gregg Popovich has been sidelined for several days due to health issues, prompting San Antonio Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul to speak out about the team’s replacement for the legendary head coach.

The San Antonio Spurs have endured a challenging start to the 2024-25 NBA season. Alongside underwhelming results that fell short of expectations and criticism directed at some key players, head coach Gregg Popovich has been sidelined for several weeks due to health concerns. In his absence, Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul have publicly addressed the situation, offering their perspective on the team’s interim head coach.

“Mitch has been great, man,” Paul said enthusiastically in an interview with The Athletic when discussing interim head coach Mitch Johnson . He, who has served as Popovich’s assistant since 2019, was thrust into the challenging role of leading the team and improving their performance amidst this unexpected situation.

“I’ve gotten a chance to know Mitch even before I signed here. He’s doing an amazing job, and it’s crazy that he’s in the role that he’s in now because he’s been so communicative anyway,” Chris Paul added, expressing confidence in Johnson’s ability to lead the team.

Victor Wembanyama echoed Paul’s praise, highlighting Johnson’s adaptability and effort under tough circumstances. “So far in games, he’s answered all of what you need from a coach,” the French center said. However, Wemby acknowledged that Johnson hasn’t had ideal conditions to showcase his full potential. “We haven’t had (much) practice because we’re always on the road. But he’s doing a great job.”

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks to Victor Wembanyama #1 during the second half while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Mitch Johnson’s performance

Filling the shoes of Gregg Popovich, the winningest coach in NBA history, is no small feat. Yet, Johnson has risen to the challenge, and the results so far suggest steady improvement for the Spurs.

Under Popovich’s guidance at the start of the season, the Spurs posted a modest 2-3 record. Since Johnson took over, the team has gone 3-3, including an impressive 116-96 victory over the Sacramento Kings last Monday. While not groundbreaking, the numbers reflect progress and hint at potential for further growth under Johnson’s leadership.

Updates on Gregg Popovich

Ten days have passed since Gregg Popovich’s health scare prior to the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, details about his condition remain scarce. The Spurs organization and players have been cautious but optimistic about his recovery, with Johnson himself revealing he had spoken with Popovich recently.

Fans and analysts alike are left wondering when—or if—Popovich will return to the sidelines. For now, Johnson and the Spurs are focused on the immediate challenges ahead.

What’s next for the Spurs?

The Spurs’ next test comes this Wednesday at the AT&T Center, where they’ll face the Washington Wizards. The game presents a golden opportunity for San Antonio to even their season record against a struggling Wizards team (2-7). With Johnson at the helm, the Spurs will look to build momentum and continue improving in Popovich’s absence.