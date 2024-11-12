Steve Sarkisian sends strong warning to Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers ahead of Arkansas game

The rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks is often overlooked, but its intensity is undeniable. While the Longhorns hold a significant edge in the all-time series, the animosity from Arkansas fans remains as fierce as ever. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is ensuring his team is prepared. Ahead of the Longhorns visit to Fayetteville, Sarkisian has warned the team’s quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers on the intensity of the game.

Although the Horns have gotten the better of the Razorbacks and lead the series 56-23. However, Arkansas’ hatred for Texas has only fed off the losses. Sarkisian learned this lesson the hard way. During his first season with Texas, the Longhorns traveled to Fayetteville and suffered a humbling 40-21 defeat at the hands of the Razorbacks—a stark reminder of the animosity of this feud.

The Longhorns once bitten, twice shy. The head coach has learned from his past meeting with the Razorbacks and has now made it clear to his players this is not just any game on the schedule. Mostly, Sarkisian addressed this topic to the players on the program who weren’t in the Forty Acres when Texas last faced Arkansas in 2021. Among those, two players stand out: Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

The NCAA sensational QB duo will have their first taste at the iconic rivalry in the league and Sarkisian cannot risk his quarterbacks underestimating the hostility of this upcoming matchup.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-3 at Cotton Bowl Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

“We may have some players, younger players, that are looking like it’s just another game,” Sarkisian said, via On3. “And I know those guys are in that locker room right now talking about that game and talking about that environment, and owning that environment.

“Heck of a challenge going to Arkansas here Saturday. We all know about the rivalry and what it means to the University of Texas, what it means to Arkansas. Last time we went there things didn’t go so well for us. Hopefully, we can put a better foot forward against them in this ballgame.”

The rivalry through the years

Texas and Arkansas will meet for the 80th time in college football history, next Saturday. The rivalry reached its pinnacle during the late 60’s. The biggest game between the two schools took place on December 6 of 1969. No. 1 Texas faced off against No. 2 Arkansas in what went down as the “Game of the Century“. Texas, coached by the legendary Darrell Royal, prevailed 15-14.

The Longhorns and Razorbacks have not met as much in the 21st century as they did previously. In 1991 Arkansas changed divisions and so did Texas in 1996. 28 years later, both schools are back in the same conference and the rivalry is set to heat up. Sarkisian commented on the rivalry.

“This rivalry’s been going on for a long, long time,” Sarkisian stated. “I was joking with the team this morning; I don’t know what Darrell Royal did to Arkansas back in the day, but they absolutely hate our guts. I think we learned that the first time around when we went there.“