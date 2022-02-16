After a long absence, Ryan Garcia will return to the ring in April 9 against Ghanaian Emmanuel Tagoe under the guidance of his new trainer Joe Goossen who has shared the qualities and skills of his new pupil

Boxing: Lightweight prospect Ryan Garcia, on the road to becoming the GOAT, according to his new trainer

A good trainer can be recognized for its capacity to motivate the athletes it has on charge. It seems that Ryan Garcia has taken a good decision by now working with coach Joe Goossen, who has immediately said he considers Ryan a fighter that could reach a privileged place in boxing.

The 23-years-old Lightweight prospect, with a resumé of 21-0-0, 18 KOs, is focusing on his return to the ring after a more than 1-year absence. He is scheduled to clash against Ghanaian Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1-0) at the Alamodome in Texas.

Before hiring Joe Gossen, King Ry was part of Canelo Alvarez's stable with Eddy Reynoso as the main trainer. Garcia spent the last 4 years of his career working at the Pound for Pound king's gym. His decision to separate from Alvarez and Reynoso was surprising as he held 5 fights under their protection, all won by the way of knockout, the last one against the experienced British Luke Campbell.

Gossen highlights Ryan Garcia's invincibility

To stand out in the current 135-pounds division, a boxer needs to be at a superb level, as it is surrounded by rivals such as George Kambosos Jr., Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, or Gervonta Davis. According to Ryan Garcia's new coach, he has enough skills not to only conquer the category, but the whole boxing world. If a boxer can not ever be defeated, he would become the Great of All Time.

"I’ve always been a huge advocate of him, and I’ve said it in the past and at the beginning of his career, and I’ll say it again – nobody will ever beat Ryan Garcia when he is at his best. As a trainer, when you have somebody of that nature, it’s incredibly inspiring and motivating.”, stated Joe Gossen to Boxing Scene.

The California Boxing Hall of Famer trainer also shared the qualities he sees in his new fighter: “I’ve been watching Ryan’s career and progress. I’ve seen his maturity and prowess. I’m quite familiar with what he does... Ryan is really coming into his own and his real prime is right now. I think Ryan is just really starting to feel his oats. I think he’s going to be hitting harder than ever. The difference in strength is palpable for 23 going on 24 than 22 going on 23.”

Joe Goossen has trained great boxers so far such as the three-division World Champion Sugar Shane Mosley, Super featherweight and Lightweight titlist Joel Casamayor, and the late two-division Champion Diego Chico Corrales.