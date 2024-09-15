Boxing News: Canelo Alvarez stops Edgar Berlanga to defend his Unified Super Middleweight World Title

The fight started slowly in the first round, but ultimately, Canelo Alvarez emerged victorious over Edgar Berlanga. Alvarez's experience and precise strikes proved decisive, allowing him to secure the title with a well-executed strategy.

The highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga has finally concluded, with the Mexican fighter winning by unanimous decision. In the third round, Canelo knocked Berlanga down, which intensified the bout, but ultimately, it was Canelo’s experience and skill that dominated the fight and defended his Unified Super Middleweight World Title.

Berlanga appeared enthusiastic throughout the match, but his lack of experience was evident as he struggled to land effective body shots on the Mexican. His punches simply couldn’t reach Canelo’s body. In contrast, Canelo was able to land powerful blows, not just to Berlanga’s face but also to his liver area on multiple occasions.

By the start of the tenth round, Canelo’s superiority was clear, with over 170 punches landed compared to Berlanga’s 108. The Puerto Rican fighter was particularly vulnerable to Canelo’s right uppercuts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (R) punches Edgar Berlanga during the ninth round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

ROUND 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 TOTAL Alvarez (c) 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 9 118 Berlanga 10 9 8 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 10 109

Advertisement

Developing story…