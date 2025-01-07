The 2024 NFL season is far from over for the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are already preparing for potential departures in the offseason. Especially with the New York Jets chasing key leaders at Arrowhead.

Earlier this week, Reid found out he could lose an important member of his staff for the 2025 NFL season with the Jets requesting to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for their head coaching opening on Monday.

But that’s not it. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the New York franchise has also submitted a request to interview Mike Borgonzi, who serves as assistant general manager to Brett Veach in Kansas City, for the Jets’ GM job.

Two important members in Kansas City

They are not the only candidates to be interviewed by the Jets, but the risk of losing both leaders still exists for the Chiefs. Losing Nagy would affect Mahomes and Reid more directly as he’s the one who runs the offense, but Borgonzi is still a meaningful asset within the building.

Patrick Mahomes #15, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, walked off the field with Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

We’re talking about a member of the organization since 2009 who has been working alongside Veach for the last four years. Borgonzi has been linked with other NFL teams in the past though, so we’ll have to wait and see whether the Jets finally take him away from the Chiefs in 2025.

Reid, Chiefs may find it hard to keep Nagy

While there’s a bit of uncertainty around Borgonzi’s future with the Chiefs due to the Jets‘ interest, Nagy’s continuity in Kansas City looks even more unclear with multiple teams being linked with the offensive coordinator.

Russini reported that the New Orleans Saints are expected to show interest in Nagy for their head coaching job as well, which would make it even harder for Reid to keep him on his staff.

Let’s keep in mind that Nagy once left the Chiefs to try his luck as a head coach in the NFL. In 2018, he took the helm of the Chicago Bears after working with Reid since 2008 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

That experience lasted four years, and he went back to Kansas City as a senior assistant & quarterbacks coach in 2022. Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator the following year, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll stay on that job for much longer.