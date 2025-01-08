Trending topics:
Terence Crawford clarifies retirement rumors amid Canelo Alvarez fight speculation

American boxer Terence Crawford discusses his future in boxing amid speculation about a potential clash with Mexican star Canelo Alvarez.

Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Photo by Al Bello/Getty ImagesTerence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Alexander Rosquez

Terence Crawford, the undisputed two-division champion, continues to dominate headlines in the boxing world with his ambition to face Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. Although negotiations for this highly anticipated matchup have stalled, Crawford has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring just yet.

Despite promoter Turki Alalshikh’s efforts to bring the fight to fruition, disagreements between the parties have resulted in an impasse. Eddie Hearn, who discussed the proposal with Canelo, noted that the Mexican champion prefers opponents who engage in a head-on style—something Crawford, given his size disadvantage, might strategically avoid.

Speculation about Crawford’s potential retirement grew after negotiations with Canelo’s team reached a standstill. However, the American fighter has repeatedly dismissed these rumors. In a recent social media exchange, Crawford responded to a fan suggesting he retire after one more fight, saying, “The demand is high I see.”

Crawford vs. Canelo: The Dream Matchup

The prospect of Crawford vs. Canelo is considered by many to be the most significant fight in boxing today. Both fighters are at the pinnacle of their careers and offer contrasting styles. Crawford is renowned for his speed, precision, and technical mastery, while Canelo brings power, experience, and a versatile offensive arsenal to the ring.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico (purple/gold trunks) trades punches with Jermell Charlo (black trunks) during their super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico (purple/gold trunks) trades punches with Jermell Charlo (black trunks) during their super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

What’s Next for Crawford?

While facing Canelo Alvarez remains Crawford’s ultimate goal, the American boxer has other opportunities on the horizon. He could defend his super welterweight titles or even step up to the middleweight division. Potential matchups against other prominent names, such as Vergil Ortiz Jr., also remain viable options.

Crawford’s future in boxing remains one of the sport’s most compelling narratives. As fans eagerly await news of his next move, the dream of seeing Crawford and Canelo share the ring continues to captivate the boxing world.

