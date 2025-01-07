NFL News: Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger sends fierce warning to Lamar Jackson's Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ self-esteem is on the rocks after a four-game losing streak and losing the AFC North to the Baltimore Ravens, their rivals in the Wild Card round. Legend Ben Roethlisberger knows what it takes to go far in the NFL playoffs and has made a strong statement to intimidate his rivals with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Roethlisberger won Super Bowls with the Steelers in 2006 and 2009, making him a more than authoritative voice to motivate the Pittsburgh players, who will have to rely on themselves to reverse the pessimistic postseason scenario they find themselves in.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game in eight years, despite making the postseason in 12 of the last 18 seasons. Up against them are the Ravens, who are riding an intimidating four-game winning streak and an MVP-level Jackson. For the legendary Roethlisberger, this is no time to back down.

Roethlisberger’s fierce warning to Jackson Ravens

“I think the mindset is not right at this point. It doesn’t matter what we’ve done. We literally are going into the playoffs with a zero win, zero loss record, just like everyone else. We’re about to play a divisional game, we know them, they know us, let’s go kick their butt,” Roethlisberger warned Jackson’s Ravens on the latest episode of his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast.

“The other little mindset that I’d guess in the locker room that they’ve talked and probably though about is we’re playing an opponent that we know, that up until one game this year, the last time we’ve played them, we’ve had their number. That’s got to bring a little bit of confidence to the building, to the room down there on the South Side,” sentenced Roethlisberger.

The games between the Ravens and Steelers this season

Pittsburgh and Baltimore met twice this season in intense games that accurately represented the rivalry between the two franchises. The first game was a two-point win for the Steelers, 18-16. In the second game, the Ravens snapped a streak of nine straight one-score wins. It was a 34-17 win for quarterback Jackson‘s team. This Saturday night is the third and final game.