It has just been confirmed that 94,000 people are expected to attend the boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte on April 23 at London's Wembley Stadium. However, those in attendance will not include one of the greatest fighters in the history of England. And there is a very specific reason why Fury's team banned him from the event.

Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs), the ongoing WBC World Heavyweight titlist, is one of boxing's current top attractions. An extroverted and annoying fighter with his opponents below the ring, and an interesting carbon copy of Muhammad Ali above the ring. While this fight is big for his career, it is well known that the Gipsy King has his sights set on winning so he can challenge Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua in a fight that would produce the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion in the 4-belt era.

On the other hand, Dillian Whyte is facing her big opportunity, the one she has been pursuing throughout his career. The Body Snatcher (28-2-0, 19 KOs), born in Jamaica, is used to fighting wars in the ring, having previously fought Anthony Joshua, Alexander Povetkin, and Dereck Chisora.

British boxing star banned from Fury vs. Whyte

Speaking to Talk Sport, John Fury, the Gipsy King's father, made clear his son's team's desire that David Haye, the former boxer and two-division World Champion, not be involved in anything to do with Fury vs Whyte. John does not want him to attend the arena or be involved as a commentator during the broadcast of the fight.

"The type of opponent that you’d need to beat Tyson Fury – Dillian Whyte has all of those attributes. He can punch hard, he’s got cardio for days he’s got the desire and belief in himself. I think Whyte is going to pull off the upset. I think this is his opportunity. I think this is what he’s been waiting for.". This is what David Haye has stated recently also for Talk Sport.

It seems that Tyson's explosive and contentious character was inherited from his father, who immediately reacted to Haye's support of Dillian Whyte: "David Haye is not allowed to comment on that show. David Haye needs to take a back seat in the stands where nobody can see him. I’ve already made it quite clear to Frank Warren, he is not allowed to be commentating on my son’s fight, otherwise there will be a problem.", stated John Fury.