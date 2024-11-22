NHL News: Maple Leafs sign new player ahead of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies' return

A new addition joins the Toronto Maple Leafs, who lost Matthew Knies and are awaiting the return of Auston Matthews in the middle of the NHL season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are off until Sunday when they host the Utah Hockey Club at Scotiabank Arena. This is a good time to bring back players of the caliber of Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews who have been out of action. However, a little break from the NHL ended up being an opportunity to bring in a new player.

Knies will miss Sunday’s game and a few more, coach Craig Berube confirmed. The left wing was placed on injured reserve after being injured in the game against Vegas Golden Knights following a hit by defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

The wait for Matthews, along with Knies’ injury, opens up a roster spot. As a result, the Leafs decided to add a new player at this point in the season, in which they are leading the Atlantic Division with a three-game winning streak and a record of 12-6-2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Maple Leafs’ newest signing

The new player the Leafs have signed is none other than Alex Nylander, brother of star forward William Nylander, who comes to Toronto on a one-year contract. Alex was selected eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft and has been playing with their affiliate team, the Toronto Marlies, this season.

Advertisement

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Advertisement

When will Auston Matthews play again?

Auston Matthews missed his seventh straight game as the Leafs defeated the Golden Knights. The Toronto star traveled to Germany to see a doctor to speed his recovery from an upper-body injury. Brad Treviling, the team’s General Manager, said the center is progressing well and could play next week.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving shares key update on Auston Matthews' injury

Craig Berube talks about Knies’ injury

“It’s a field hockey hit. It’s been around forever, it’s a clean hit. It’s a tough play. Knies is in a little bit of a vulnerable position. The opponent was on him from behind and it’s a tough play. It’s part of the game,” stated Leafs head coach.