The speculation ended very soon, because although Canelo Alvarez's surprise loss to Dmitry Bivol invited to consider that he would take an immediate rematch against the Russian, it is official that he will fulfill the agreement with Matchroom Boxing and will fight Gennady Golovkin in September. A fight whose first two parts left a lot of money to this boxers

In an attempt to bring to 2022 an effervescence lived from 2017 to 2020, the announcement of the boxing fight that will shape the trilogy between Saul Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin was made official. This puts a pause to the Mexican's intention to seek an immediate rematch after losing on May 7 to World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol.

As usual, the dates that sustain Mexicanness in the United States, the weekends of May 5 and September 15, are reserved for Canelo Alvarez. Thus, the third fight against the Kazakh has been announced for September 17, with a venue yet to be confirmed.

It is speculated that the third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will not be at middleweight, 160 pounds, as happened in the two previous battles between these world champions. This would mean that the clash would be at 168 pounds, the Super middleweight category, where Alvarez is the current Undisputed World Champion, so the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles would be on the table.

The millionaire business of Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III

Beyond the strictly sporting aspect, where after two fights it was not totally clear who is better, if Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin, after a draw in the first edition of the fight, in 2017, and a tight win by MD of the Mexican in the second chapter in 2018, it is a fact that this fight is infinitely profitable.

Matchroom Boxing offered Canelo Alvarez a two-fight deal, with an option for a third fight, the first was against Dmitry Bivol, and the second was known to be against Gennady Golovkin. This in exchange for more than one hundred million dollars for the Mexican. Thus, his purse would be more than 50 million: for the fight against Bivol he received 53 million dollars.

However, the previous editions of the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin were also very lucrative. According to Sporting News, Alvarez earned 40 million in the first fight and 30 million in the second, a total of 70 million for sharing the ring with the Kazakh.

For his part, and according to The Telegraph, Gennady Golovkin would have pocketed $30 million after drawing with Canelo Alvarez in 2017, and a similar figure despite losing his undefeated and Middleweight world championship belts in 2018. It should be noted that Canelo and GGG's earnings arrived at these numbers after high PPV sales generated the two times they faced each other: more than one million each.