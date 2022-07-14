The former heavyweight champion claims that he is being extorted by two women over allegations of sexual assault.

George Foreman was once one of the most feared boxers in the 1970s until he was defeated by legendary champion Muhammad Ali in the famous “Rumble in the Jungle”. Then in the late 80’s and early 90’s he made an improbable and oftentimes laughable comeback that culminated in Foreman winning the heavyweight championship from Michael Moorer almost 20 years his younger.

Now Foreman is preparing for another fight, the fight to clear his name, as two women have accused the former grill salesman and pastor of sexual misconduct in the 1970s. The women claim that Foreman abused both of them during that decade.

The court documents state that the fathers of each of the women had business ventures with Foreman during the 1970s and that is when the abuse took place.

George Foreman issues statement on sexual abuse claims

From the Foreman camp the former boxer is abundantly clear that the accusations are false and issued a statement on the matter.

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family.

"They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s.

"I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations.

"The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.

"I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God.

"I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers' scheme and defend myself in court.

"I don't pick fights, but I don't run away from them either."

Foreman entered the boxing hall of fame in 2003 and is still to this date the oldest world heavyweight champion in history at 45 and 299 days in 1994.