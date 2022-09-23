In a group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, Italy will face Cameroon. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Italy vs Cameroon: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

Italy, one of the main candidates to win the title, will face Cameroon in what will be the first game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group phase. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The latest FIVB Nations League champions will play their first game at this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. With this recent history, in which they decisively defeated Brazil in the final (3-0, despite the fact that the three sets were very close), it is clear why they are among the main candidates.

And not only to win the championship, but also (and even more) to win this game, despite the fact that they do not have easy rivals. Cameroon are one of the best African teams at the moment, and they will be looking to spring an upset against an opponent who is, in principle, far superior, especially considering their recent record.

Italy vs Cameroon: Date

Italy and Cameroon will face each other in Arnhem, Netherlands this Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9:00 AM (ET) for the first group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Italy vs Cameroon: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Italy vs Cameroon: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between Italy and Cameroon will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

