Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson reportedly fell short on ticket sales despite viewership records

The highly anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, held on November 15, became one of the most talked-about events of the past year. While the bout shattered viewership records on Netflix, USA TODAY Sports revealed that it fell short of expectations in terms of attendance.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, a tax report submitted by fight promoter Holden Boxing LLC showed that 59,666 tickets were sold, with an additional 6,437 distributed as complimentary, for a total of 66,103 tickets.

These numbers starkly contrasted with Paul’s ambitious prediction of 90,000 spectators at AT&T Stadium. Achieving that figure would have required selling 10,000 standing-room-only seats at the 80,000-seat venue, home to the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite falling short of the projected crowd, the fight generated $18.1 million in ticket revenue, the highest ever for a U.S. boxing event outside of Nevada. The total revenue subject to state taxes reached $22 million, including $3.6 million attributed to complimentary tickets.

Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in the bout (IMAGO / Inpho Photography)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Netflix reported the event broke a record as the most-streamed sporting event ever, peaking at 65 million concurrent streams. In total, the bout attracted 108 million live viewers globally.

Advertisement

see also Paul Bamba challenges Jake Paul to fight for title after dominant 14-win streak

Jake Paul eyes Conor McGregor as next Opponent

Following his victory over Tyson, Jake Paul has drawn challenges from prominent names like Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Roy Jones Jr., Daniel Dubois, Artur Beterbiev, and Ryan Garcia. However, reports suggest that Paul is already in negotiations for a fight with MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Advertisement

On Monday, journalist Rodriguez posted on X (formerly Twitter) that sources had confirmed ongoing discussions for a potential Paul vs. McGregor showdown. The fight could take place in India, with dates being considered for July, August, or September.