Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs sent a strong message to the entire NFL with their 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Now, the defending champions will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“It’s just checking another goal off the list. Win the division and get the first seed so we can get that first round bye and every game that we play has to come through Arrowhead. We have a lot of pride in doing that year in and year out.”

Now, the next challenge for Patrick Mahomes will be leading the Chiefs on another historic run to achieve something that has never been seen before: winning the Super Bowl for a third consecutive time.

What are the chances of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again favorites to win the Super Bowl. Although teams like the 49ers, Ravens, and Lions took the top spot in projections several months ago, they are now back as front-runners.

In this scenario, Travis Kelce sent a big warning to the entire NFL. The Chiefs are healthy and playing their best football at the most important time. That is a danger to anyone.

“We’re going in the playoffs playing our best football. The chemistry is at an all-time high right now. I’m excited that we found a way to get the No.1 seed. It’s an honor to be the No.1 seed, but, at the same time, we know from last year anybody can bet somebody anywhere. So, it’s just about being focused and finish this thing off. Pat is playing at his best going into the playoffs. It’s a year a little bit different than others, but it’s still a blast coming in every single day.”